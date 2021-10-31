The government has approved the release of one billion pesos funds for the fuel subsidy grant for the public utility jeepney drivers affected by the continued increase in the prices of petroleum products.

Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Chairman Martin Delgra III said their agency has prepared for the downloading of the funds from the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

"The release of one billion pesos funds for the fuel subsidy was already approved. This is pursuant to the TRAIN Law where there is a provision of providing assistance by way of a fuel subsidy grant for PUJ, legitimate, qualified, franchise holders and drivers," he said.

Delgra said the government will again use the "Pantawid Pasada Cards" in the fuel subsidy distribution of the government.

"We have already coordinated with Landbank to again use the Pantawid Pasada Cards that we have used in 2018 and 2019.

"If you can recall this fuel subsidy program, it was started when the TRAIN Law was passed and there is a program called Pantawid Pasada Program starting in 2018 and 2019 and we continue this especially now that the prices of oil products have continued to increase," he added.

Following the approval of the fuel subsidy program, the LTFRB called not to increase the fare as he noted that many will be affected.

"We confirmed that we actually have received the (petition of the PUJ Transport Group), We subscribed to that appeal and that guidance if possible, let us not increase the fare because ... more people will be affected," Delgra said.

This is why it is good that we have a fuel subsidy program, the funds that were approved are big (enough) to address the request of the transport group to address the increasing oil prices. And without having to disadvantage iyong commuting public," he added.#