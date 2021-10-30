President Rodrigo Duterte expressed confidence that seven inaugurated seaport projects in Bohol will make the province as "a catalyst of economic growth in Central Visayas."

"The construction and repairs done in these ports will allow Bohol to accommodate more people and goods from neighboring provinces and contribute much to the province’s recovery from the pandemic," Duterte said during the simultaneous inauguration of seven completed seaport projects in Bohol on Friday.

"I am also confident that these ports will strengthen the capacity of Bohol as a catalyst of economic growth in Central Visayas," he said.

"All these developments support the administration’s mission to provide our people with improved mobility as well as other comfortable, productive and dignified life for every Filipino," he added.

The seven seaport projects completed were Tagbilaran, Jagna, Ubay, Tapal, Talibon, Loon, and Maribojoc ports.

Duterte was joined by Transport Secretary Art Tugade, Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) General Manager Jay Daniel Santiago and other officials.The Maribojoc Rehabilitation and Expansion Project rehabilitated the port which was destroyed by the magnitude 7. 2 Bohol earthquake quake in 2013. Robina Asido/DMS