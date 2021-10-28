The use of mix and match vaccines produced higher antibodies against COVID-19 compared to the use of the same brand of COVID-19 vaccine for the third dose, a health expert panel member said on Wednesday.

" So far, the antibody produced when vaccine mix and match was used is higher compared to what we called as homologous boosting," infectious diseases expert and vaccine experts panel member, Rontgene Solante said during the ''Laging Handa'' public briefing on Wednesday.

"But again, I believe there should be no preference at this point in time as long as any of these vaccines whether it’s a mix and match or homologous, they can be boosted. So, we see that the expected antibody will still be achieved with the third shot," he added.

Solante said based on study, two doses of COVID-19 vaccines are not enough to protect three immunocompromised individuals.

"Study shows that a two-dose primary vaccine series is not enough to protect the immunocompromised individuals so an additional dose is really needed. This will now be a primary vaccination series of three doses for the immunocompromised because two doses is not enough," he said.

Solante said based on the recommendation of the Health Technology Assessment Council (HTAC) the inoculation of booster or third dose vaccines should be given immediately once it is approved.

"Well, our priority now is to provide this because we already have data on immunogenicity. The mix and match (study conducted by the DOST) of the DOST will continue but at this point in time we will not wait for that to become our basis if mix and match will be provided as a booster or third dose in this current recommendation of HTAC," he added. Robina Asido/DMS