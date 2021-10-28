The government will double the number of vaccinations in different regions in the country to achieve the inoculation of 70 percent of the total population before the end of the year.

During the ''Laging Handa'' public briefing Wednesday, Interior and Local Government Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said the order was issued during the meeting of Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año, Health Secretary Francisco Duque and vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez with the mayors of Central Luzon, Calabarzon and other priority areas in the country.

"All of them were called by Secretary Año, Secretary Duque, and Secretary Galvez to give their directives to double time the inoculation. We have what we call the 'Vax to Max program' because we now have almost 40 million available vaccines in the country and it is already transported in different LGUs in the country," he said.

"We need to double our vaccination for us to reach the 70 percent of total population target, to have at least one dose by November 30, 2021 at 70 percent of the total population and fully vaccinated by December 31, 2021, " said Malaya.

The Department of Health, as of October 26, said 26, 187, 334 have received full doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including the single-shot Moderna. Those who received one dose reached 30, 639, 055.

"This is why we need to increase the current vaccination rate which is around 500 to 600 thousand a day on the average. So we need to do this from 1 to 1.5 million jabs a day," Malaya added.

Malaya said local government units that fail to follow the rules under the National Vaccination Program of the government may face penalties stated in Republic Act 7160.

"Based on the Republic Act 7160, our local chief executives and their department heads who neglect or be indifferent or will have unjustified failure to ramp up the vaccination in their area or if there is vaccine wastage they may face charges of negligence of duty, neglect of duty or misconduct," he said.

It can be recalled that in his recent public address, President Rodrigo Duterte warned the LGU officials who will refuse to do their duty related to the vaccination program of the government to possibly face administrative cases or penalties including suspension and dismissal from service. Robina Asido/DMS