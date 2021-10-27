Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque said the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) may discuss the approval for opening nationwide vaccination for minors this week.

"The IATF is conducting a meeting from 10 (am) to 12(noon), but the vaccination was not included in the IATF agenda. So we are expecting that it will be discussed on Thursday," Roque said during his regular press briefing on Tuesday.

During the Talk to the People on Monday night, Testing Czar Vivencio Dizon reported to President Rodrigo Duterte his plan to present to the IATF the nationwide vaccination of minors aged 12 to 17 year-old.

"We just want to inform you, Mr. President, that tomorrow, in coordination with CabSec Karlo Nograles, Secretary Galvez and myself will be presenting for approval to the IATF the opening up nationwide of the 12- to 17-year-old vaccinations for the protection of the children," he said.

"So by tomorrow (or) after tomorrow, hoping for the IATF's approval, this will already commence after tomorrow, Mr. President," he added.