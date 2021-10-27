The Philippine government is eyeing to complete vaccination of minors by December, National Task Force COVID-19 chief implementer and vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said on Tuesday night.

"We are looking to finish the children's vaccination by December because our vaccination will be mixed up with third dose and first dose," Galvez told President Rodrigo Duterte during his pre-taped Talk to the People on Tuesday night.

"The NITAG (National Immunization Technical Advisory Group) and the all expert group already opened the vaccination of the third dose for our healthcare workers and to immunocompromised," he said.

"We want to finish the vaccination of children at least by December to at least not mix it with other sectors that will receive their third dose after the healthcare workers, so it will not mix up and we will be able to prioritize the children," he added.

According to the DOH, around 1.2 million children with comorbidities from ages 12 to 17 years old are eligible for COVID-19 jabs.

It can be recalled the vaccine roll out for minors with comorbidities was just started in Metro Manila last week. Robina Asido/DMS