Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque called the Manila Police District (MPD) to regulate entry of people in the Dolomite Beach to prevent a possible super spreader event.

"We call the police in Manila. We need to implement social distancing. The Dolomite is really for the enjoyment of everyone, but let us not make it a reason to have a superspreader event," Roque said in his virtual briefing on Monday.

In a ''Laging Handa'' public briefing, MPD chief Brig. Gen. Leo Francisco said last Sunday more or less 65,000 people visited the newly opened beach along the baywalk.

"Just this Sunday, more or less 65,000 accumulative people have visited the Dolomite Beach and we... reminded those who violated the physical or social distance," he said.

Following the reported influx of people, especially families in the beach in the past few days, Roque also reminded the public that children below 18 years old are not allowed to go out of their homes except for essential travel and activities.

"Well, first of all the children are only allowed to go out for essentials. So they are still not allowed to stroll outside," he said.

"We are calling our people. We are still in a pandemic, although the cases are going down, COVID-19 is still there so let's not put our guard down," he added.

Francisco said those not wearing face masks are not allowed to enter the beach.

Francisco said the MPD is coordinating with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources and Department of Tourism on what they should do to children below 18 years old.

He said aside from police other members of government agencies were also deployed to monitor activities at the beach.

"The police force aside from having about 50 personnel in Dolomite Beach alone, the MMDA, ( PNP) Maritime Group, PCG, DENR also deployed personnel to implement protocols in and outside the Dolomite Beach," said Francisco.

"And we in the MPD our primary objective is to secure all the people that went in the area and to implement the minimum public health protocols set by the IATF," he added. Robina Asido/DMS