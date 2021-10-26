The Philippines is now under ''low risk'' from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) but the Department of Health warned that the country is not ''out of the woods.''

In a virtual press briefing Monday, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said: "What we are saying is a matter of fact and based on the monitoring of data we have right now. But we are not saying that we have no more problems."

She said the public must use masks and practice physical distancing as well as avoid enclosed spaces, crowded areas, and close contact.

She slammed the Manila Bay Coordinating Office (MBCO) not being able to control at least 5,000 from going to the Dolomite Beach on Sunday.

"We opened up, and we were expecting that people will comply with the standards for health, to safety protocols," she said.

"But if it will be like this, we will just go back to stricter restrictions, which we all don't want. So let us help one another," added Vergeire.

On Monday, the Department of Health reported 4,405 COVID-19 cases, down from 5,279 on Sunday.

There were 149 persons who died from COVID-19 and 7,561 who recovered.

The positivity rate fell to nine percent, the lowest since March 8.

However, while mild cases account for 76.2 percent of active cases, moderate cases, with 9.72 percent outranked asymptomatic, 6.5 percent. DMS