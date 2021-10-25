The preliminary result of the clinical trial of Ivermectin will be released by the end of December.

"Our patient recruitments may start this November and the release of the preliminary results is by the end of December 2021," Science and Technology Undersecretary Rowena Guevarra said during the ''Laging Handa'' public briefing on Saturday.

Guevarra said more than 1,000 participants are needed for the clinical trial that will be led by health professionals from University of the Philippines Manila.

"The Philippines participated in the international Ivermectin clinical trial which is led by the University of Liverpool, where 75 countries have participated," she said.

"It is called a double blind placebo controlled, randomized controlled trial to assess efficacy, safety and effect on viral clearance of Ivermectin in asymptomatic and non-severe COVID-19 patients in isolation facilities. It is being done by Dr. Aileen Wang of UP-Manila and our study participants are 1,464," she added.

Guevarra said the pre-clinical trial activities are ongoing while the study sites for the trial were identified.

"The study site identified (includes) the Ateneo quarantine facility, La Salle quarantine facility, UP-Diliman quarantine facility and the Makati Science High School quarantine facility," she said.

She also noted that there is a possibility to also recruit participants from Region II at Region XI. Robina Asido/DMS