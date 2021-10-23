''Based on our data on the ground from the report of the schools, only 27 percent students nationwide are vaccinated," Commission on Higher Education (CHED) Chairperson Prospero De Vera III said during the ''Laging Handa'' public briefing on Friday.

De Vera said the CHED is targeting to vaccinate all the students in the country.

"So we still have a lot of work to do, we hope that 70, 80, 90, 95 percent of them will be vaccinated," he said.

"The key to that is based on the university's good coordination with the local government because the vaccination is being done by the local government," he added.

De Vera said schools with good relationships with their local governments have the most number of vaccinated students. Robina Asido/DMS