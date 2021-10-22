As he led the inauguration of the Sariaya Bypass Road project in Quezon province, President Rodrigo Duterte stressed the importance of infrastructure development in the government's effort to reopen the economy.

"I commend the DPWH and its project partners for the completion of this project. This achievement affirms the administration’s strong commitment to improve the quality of life of Filipinos by pursuing strategic infra projects across the country thereby improving connectivity, increasing the people’s mobility and creating jobs and dispersing economic activity throughout the regions," he said.

He said the project stretches for 7.42 kilometers starting from the Manila South Road Daang Maharlika up to the Quezon Eco-Tourism Road.

Duterte said the project "will not only provide faster and safer travel for motorists but also efficient transport of goods to and from the markets of Southern Luzon."

"This new bypass road is also expected to lessen the traffic volume along Daang Maharlika from Sariaya to Lucena by 40 percent. It will likewise spur the growth of industries and business opportunities in the area thereby boosting the socio-economic development of Quezon province and improve the lives of the people," he said.

"As we continue to overcome the current pandemic and carefully reopen our national and local economies, infrastructure development will play a vital role in our success," he added.

Duterte said inclusive growth can be achieved "when the countryside development is pursued."

"Improved mobility including efficient access of goods and services will lead to greater productivity and progress," he said. Robina Asido/DMS