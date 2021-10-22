Metro Manila mayors agreed to allow the minors to travel provided that they are with their parents or an adult guardian, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Benjamin Abalos said on Thursday.

In a virtual public interview, Abalos said under the Section 4 Article 1 of the IATF guidelines, the fourth guidelines state that interzonal and intrazonal travel is allowed "subject to reasonable restrictions based on age and comorbidities as may be determine by the LGUs."

Abalos said under this guideline "Metro Manila mayors agreed to allow the minors or children to travel provided that they should be with their parents or an adult guardian."

He also noted that inter zonal and intrazonal travels are allowed regardless of the vaccination status of guardians or the parents.

Abalos said the IATF guidelines said "those below 18 and those belonging to the vulnerable sector (senior, minors and pregnant) shall be allowed access, first to obtain essential goods and service, second for work and permitted industries and offices and third, individual outdoor exercise shall also be allowed for all ages regardless of comorbidities or vaccination status."

He also explained that children are not allowed inside the mall and other establishments unless they will have to buy essential goods and services within the facility. Robina Asido/DMS