By Robina Asido

President Rodrigo Duterte revealed that Senator Ronald Dela Rosa got nervous because of the investigation of the International Criminal Court (ICC) on the alleged crimes against humanity committed during the anti-illegal drug war in the Philippines.

"Bato (Dela Rosa's nickname) got nervous because he is involved in his 'Tokhang'. I told him not to worry. If there is any person who is going to prison it would be me but it should be a Filipino court manned by a Filipino judge and me prosecuted by a Filipino prosecutor," he said in his speech in Quezon Province on Thursday.

"I already said before I assume full responsibility. That is why I told Bato, keep quiet there and just point at me. It is Duterte who ordered whatever it is in your list. It is the order of Duterte. And I will answer for all. That is what I said before and it will continue until the end of my term," he added.

It can be recalled that Dela Rosa was the Chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) when "Oplan Tokhang", the administration's war on drug operations was implemented.

Last month the Pre-Trial Chamber I of the ICC authorized the investigation against the Duterte administration's anti-illegal drug war in the Philippines.

In its previous statement, the officials of the executive department confirmed that the Philippine government does not have the intention to cooperate in the investigation of the ICC and its investigators will not be allowed to enter the country. DMS