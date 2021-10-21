The League of the Provinces in the Philippines began implementing the pilot implementation of the alert level in selected provinces but appealed to authorities to postpone this to Nov. 1

''We are asking the Inter-Agency Task Force not to implement this, to defer it. I think November 1 (would be better),'' said Marinduque Gov. Presbitero Velasco Jr., head of the league, in an interview with dzBB Wednesday morning.

''This was sudden,'' said Velasco.

''Our governors are asking for time to prepare an Executive Order,'' he said. ''This must be properly disseminated to the people and those who will enforce it.''

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Tuesday the pilot implementation of the alert levels into other provinces and cities. It took effect Wednesday until October 31.

Alert Level 4, the highest, will be implemented in Negros Oriental and Davao Occidental. Alert Level 3 will be in place in Cavite, Laguna and Rizal; Siquijor, Davao City.

Alert Level 2 will be enforced in Batangas, Quezon Province and Lucena City; Bohol, Cebu City, Lapu-lapu City; Mandaue City; Davao de Oro, Davao del Sur and Davao Oriental. DMS