Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar ordered on Tuesday all unit commanders in the National Capital Region (NCR) to increase police visibility in areas of destinations of the public following the downgrading of the COVID-19 alert in Metro Manila to Level 3.

The order was in response to the appeal of the Department of Health to continue implementing the minimum public health safety protocol after a number of people flock to churches, malls, parks and other areas over the weekend after the downgrading of the alert status in Metro Manila.

“Based on the order of our SILG (Secretary of the Interior and Local Government) Eduardo Año, I have already directed our unit commanders in the National Capital Region to increase police presence in all possible areas of destination of our kababayan following the downgrading of alert level in Metro Manila,” said Eleazar.

“We understand the concern of the Department of Health and the medical community over the report where people flocked to malls and other public places last weekend,” he added.

DOH officials and some health experts expressed concerns over what they describe was an apparent complacency on the part of the people when they go out of their homes to take advantage of the easing of restrictions in the metropolis.

In some parks and churches, it was observed that people failed to observe the protocols for their safety despite the repeated appeal of marshals. PNP-PIO