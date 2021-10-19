Four Chinese drug suspects were killed in a buy-bust Monday where P262.2 million worth of alleged shabu were seized by police, military, anti-drug agents and Customs personnel in Angeles City, Pampanga.

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said the four Chinese died when they engaged law enforcement agents in a shootout.

Eleazar said the Chinese were Erbo Ke, 34, of Quanzhou City, Fujian; Cai Ya Bing, 29, of Yuncheng City, Shanxi; Huang Guidong, 43, of Zhang Zhou, Fujian ; and Wuyuan Shen, 41, of Zhang Zhou, Fujian.

“The suspects were known distributors of illegal drugs in the National Capital Region and Region 4-A,” Eleazar said.

The buy-bust was conducted around 10 am at Gadiola St. Punta Verde Subdivision, Pulung Cacutod, Angeles City.

''The four Chinese suspects apparently got wind that they were the subject of a buy-bust operation and engaged law enforcement agents in a shootout just as they were about to be arrested. The shootout resulted in the death of the suspects,'' a PNP statement said.

Operatives seized 38 kilograms of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu worth P262.2 million; four caliber .45 pistols; and an Iphone.

Eleazar said hey had links to Basher Bangon, the leader of the Basher Drug Group, who was killed in a shootout with Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) agents last September 9 in Cavite. PNP-PIO