The spokesman of the Department of Interior and Local Government setting up of flea markets, known locally as ''tiangge'', during the Christmas season is not prohibited under the Inter Agency Task Force.

During the ''Laging Handa'' public briefing on Monday, Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya also said the possibility of extending mall hours is not being discussed.

He said flea markets may be allowed but this should be in coordination with local government units.

"Technically, 'tiangge' is not prohibited under the IATF regulations but of course we have to assure the implementation ng minimum public health standards," he said.

Malaya said businessmen should seek permission from the local government unit before establishing ''tiangge''.

"Businessmen who want to open tiangge will have to coordinate with the LGU in their area if they will be allowed to operate this Christmas," he said. Robina Asido/DMS