The government is targeting to vaccinate thousands of minors with comorbidities against the coronavirus disease in National Capital Region (NCR),

"Around 144,000 children with comorbidities are the target for the vaccination in NCR," said Department of Health regional director Gloria Balboa in a radio interview Sunday.

Balboa said so far a total of 1,539 minors with comorbidities were vaccinated since the vaccination rollout for children aged 12 to 17 began last Friday.

"The vaccination of children in a hospital of every local government unit (LGU) will start on Friday," she said.

"Before the vaccination of children with comorbidities was started, we assured that there is enough supply of vaccines," she added.

Balboa said the LGU's unit hospital should prepare their emergency measures as part of their preparation for the vaccination of children in their localities.

"We are looking at possible complications so that when we start the wider vaccination, we will be more prepared," he said. Robina Asido/DM