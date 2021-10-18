The head of the Philippine College of Physicians said Sunday she hopes the surge of people going out of their homes in the National Capital Region (NCR) will not result an increase in coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

''There are so many people outside that is why it is somewhat frightening that we could see an increase in COVID cases,'' said Maricar Limpin in an interview with dzBB.

''We have to remind them that even though the alert level has been lowered, they have to take care of themselves and their family,'' she added.

''Please be reminded that if it is not important, don't go out,'' said Limpin. ''The virus is still there even if we are vaccinated.''

Radio reports said people have gone of their homes Sunday, the second day that Alert Level Three is being implemented in the NCR.

Radio reports said people flocked to Roxas Boulevard, Quirino Grandstand and Intramuros.

Limpin said she saw children running about without masks and social distancing is observed. ''There should be people in business establishments who should remind people of this,'' she said.

Guido David, OCTA Research Fellow, said he did not expect many people in the mall.

Limpin said a massive information campaign is needed to remind people to wear face shields, face masks and wash their hands. DMS