The Department of Health (DOH) has so far distributed around P15.9 billion in benefits for healthcare workers in the country, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III reported on Monday.

"Based on our latest data more or less P15.9 billion benefits were already distributed to our healthcare workers. It includes the latest report on the distribution of COVID-19 sickness and death compensation as of October 6, and special risk allowance as of October 8," Duque reported during the taped Talk To The People with President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday night.

"From the 1.3 billion pesos allocated for the Batch 3 and 4 of special risk allowance, 617.2 million (pesos) were already distributed to around 48,000 healthcare workers," he added.

Duque said more healthcare workers also received their COVID-19 sickness and death compensation.

"For COVID-19 sickness and death compensation, additional 375 beneficiaries (were recorded) from my report last Monday, and your DOH have already distributed a total of 604.6 million pesos to a total of 25,495 beneficiaries,"he said.

"We will continue to support our healthcare workers based on the directives of our President. We will continue to gather funds to continuously provide the benefits due to them," he added. Robina Asido/DMS