President Rodrigo Duterte took the blame for not buying more COVID-19 vaccines early this year.

"If someone has to be blamed, I will just admit it since I do not have nothing to do about this. Even if I want to buy, there is no available supply," Duterte said during his taped Talk to The People on Monday night.

The government has bought at least 85 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Monday. More than 14.2 million doses were delivered to the Philippines in the first week of October, with average daily arrivals at 1.5 million doses.

"If I have to compete against rich (countries) in buying vaccines, I will be in the last, so you should understand that," he said.

"If someone has to be blamed, that should be me. I will take the blame, I am the one who is sitting in my office," he added.

It can be recalled that just last month, Duterte attacked rich countries for their alleged "selfish act" emphasizing what he called as "man-made drought of vaccines ravaging poor countries."

"Rich countries hoard life-saving vaccines, while poor nations wait for trickles. They now talk of booster shots, while developing countries consider half-doses just to get by," Duterte said

"This is shocking beyond belief and must be condemned for what it is a selfish act that can neither be justified rationally nor morally," he added. Robina Asido/DMS