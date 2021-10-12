The Palace confirmed that President Rodrigo Duterte has no close contact with his daughter who recently tested positive for mild COVID-19.

"I can only surmise that there was no contact because, otherwise, Mayor Sara (Duterte) would probably be a candidate by now," he said.

"Secondly, the Talk to the People will continue and I will be flying to Davao right after my press briefing, together with the selected members of the IATF. We will not be ordered to go there if the president has close contact," he added.

The office of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio confirmed on Saturday that she was tested positive for mild COVID-19.

The mayor's office noted that everyone who came in close contact with Duterte-Carpio in the last 14 days were advised to monitor for possible symptoms and to undergo RT PCR testing. Robina Asido/DMS