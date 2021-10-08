President Rodrigo Duterte led the inauguration of the Bicol international Airport in Albay on Thursday.

"It is my pleasure to join you today at the inauguration of the Bicol international airport. The completion of this world-class state of the art gov’t infrastructure project brings us pride and joy as it will provide better transportation for our people who are traveling to and fro the Bicol region," Duterte said in his speech during the event in Daraga.

"Today’s inauguration is another milestone in the administration's build. build program. We are fulfilling our mission of improving the lives of Filipinos by providing quality infrastructure projects that allow greater connectivity and mobility, create more jobs, and boost economic activity in other regions," he said.

"This airport, also dubbed as the most scenic gateway in the country, promises to provide an unforgettable travel experience not only for visitors but also for many Bicolanos," he added.

During the ceremony, Duterte also urged "the management and staff of the Bicol International Airport to ensure that your passengers will get the best quality of service they deserve."

"I am confident that once fully operational, this airport will be able to serve the needs of 2 million passengers annually and provide efficiency, reliability and safety standards to ensure a modern airport," he said.

"Let us look forward to a stronger and more vibrant future of the entire Bicol region and its surrounding provinces," he added. Robina Asido/DMS