President Rodrigo Duterte assures that he will not withdraw his order to all the cabinet members of the government to no longer attend the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee inquiry on the purchase of Covid-19 response supplies.

"They want me to withdraw my order, prohibiting the people from the executive department to testify. There ain't no way that I will withdraw it, you will do your work and I will do mine, you started it," Duterte said during the talk to the people on Wednesday night.

It can be recalled that just last October 4, 2021 (Monday) Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea signed a memorandum directing all the officials and employees of the Executive Department to no longer appear before the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearings regarding the 2020 Commission on Audit Report.

However, Duterte issued a warning against the lawmakers who will detain and cite his cabinet officials in contempt.

"I am giving this warning to the Senate. I don't want conflict, we recognize your power to cite people to help you in aid of legislation, I warn you that your "in aid" becomes "first aid," he said.

"I warn no one will follow your order, not the police, air force, navy or army. No one will follow your order because I told them not to cooperate, especially if it is to further give you the power to insult everybody," he added.

Duterte also warned to detain the senators in case his cabinet officials will be cited in contempt for not attending their hearing.

"You know Gordon I don't want to brag but remember that you will not be a senator all the time, I am not threatening you but you should monitor the people you have abused, because your time will come," he said.

Duterte also expressed belief that the issue will also reach the Supreme Court.

"Eventually I think this will reach the Supreme Court. I am not saying that I am all correct. I may be wrong. But I have to protect the Executive department from the incessant and steady dose of insults coming from the senators," he said.

"Bear in mind that we are just workers. And just because you are clothed with authority, In aid of legislation your lawmaking power, it does not include berating people, shouting at people, forgetting the civility that has to be observed by everybody in and out of investigations," he added. Robina Asido/DMS