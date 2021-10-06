As he formally announced his retirement from politics, President Rodrigo Duterte said he will prepare for his defense as the International Criminal Court (ICC) ordered an investigation on alleged crimes against humanity committed during his anti-illegal drug war.

"I will prepare for my defense. That ICC, just do not lie, do not invent that you will also charge to me even those who died of malaria. That's nonsense. You're not seeking justice if that's the case," he said.

"I will give what you want. I am not threatening you, just don't lie with your evidence," he added.

Duterte also told police officials not to be scared as he vowed to protect them as long as they follow the law during the anti-illegal drug operations.

"Many police and officials are scared of what might happen to me. I told them not to be stubborn, anything that you do in the prosecution of the drug war for as long as you obey the law, I will protect you, I will answer that, and if there is a need to go to jail I will go to jail for you," he said.

Duterte reiterated that the Philippine has its own judicial system and the ICC will never acquire jurisdiction over him.

"We have our own judicial system here. Do not intervene and as I said you never acquire jurisdiction over my person. That is the reality," he said. Robina Asido/DMS