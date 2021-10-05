Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said the recent slight increase in severe and critical cases in the last few days is being monitored by the Department of Health.

''These last few days it appears that the severe and critical cases are rising. We should make consultations (with doctors) at the earliest period and not wait for this to worsen before going to hospitals, especially for seniors which are considered the most vulnerable,'' said Duque in a live press conference in Pampanga.

DOH data shows severe and critical cases moving from 1.9 and 0.9 percent respectively to 2.5 percent and 1.1 percent since last week.

Duque said the case fatality rate is now down to 1.49 which makes the country the fifth lowest in the Association of Southeast Asian regions.

The Department of Health placed the National Capital Region under moderate risk but retained Alert Level 4, the second highest level, until October 15. DMS