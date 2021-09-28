The death toll due to COVID-19 in Benguet reached more than 400 as hospitals are now at a critical level.

"Right now, we have 3,184 active cases. The Delta cases that we have recorded now at 10 and the total death reached 465," Benguet Gov. Melchor Diclas said during the ''Laging Handa'' public briefing on Monday.

Diclas said COVID-19 cases in their province increased after Delta variant cases were detected in different municipalities.

"Usually our cases here only range from 10 to 10 to 20 cases a day, but now there are times that we record 400 plus, then yesterday it reached 350," he said.

''Isolation facilities in Benguet already reached its full capacity, and our hospitals are also now in critical level. They are also full, and sometimes we are experiencing shortage in oxygen," he added.

Diclas also mentioned that 18 health care workers in Benguet General Hospital are infected wiith COVID-19 virus.

Diclas said the local government units tightened border control going to the province.

"We limit as much as possible. We only allow essential travel, hopefully with this measure we will be able to reduce the number of cases to decongest our hospitals," he said.

He also noted emergency hiring is being done to augment health care workers in the province.

"Hopefully if many students passed the medical exam here in Benguet, we will talk to them to help and apply here in the Benguet Geneneral Hospital," he said. Robina Asido/DMS