AFP Joint Exercise “DAGIT-PA” opens

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) officially opened the AFP Joint Exercise (AJEX) “DAGIT-PA” on Monday, in a ceremony presided by the AFP chief Lt. Gen.Bartolome Vicente Bacarro at the General Headquarters canopy area.

DAGIT-PA, which stands for “Dagat-Langit-Lupa” is an AFP-wide/AFP-only exercise that integrates Philippine Navy, Philippine Air Force, Philippine Army, and AFP Special Operations Forces to level up capabilities to accomplish missions in the sea, air, and land.

“In light of the prevailing complexities of our domestic and global security environment, it is critical that we, in the AFP, continue to strengthen our joint operating concept through the enhanced interoperability and cohesive employment of our various competencies in the conduct of a wide spectrum of security operations, disaster response, and community development efforts,” said Bacarro.

Bacarro was joined by Brig. Gen. Marvin Licudine, commander of AFP Education Training and Doctrine Command and this year’s exercise director, as well as Rear Admiral Donn Anthony Miraflor, deputy chief of staff for education, training and doctrine.

Members of the joint staff and representatives of major service commanders also attended the ceremony. Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos, commander of Western Command (Wescom), and commanders of other participating units joined the ceremony through virtual teleconferencing.

This year’s training will be held in the joint operational area of Wescom within Palawan until November 18.

Among the significant events are air defense/counter-air operations, maritime security operations, amphibious operations, combined arms live fire exercises, urban operations, and urban warfare.

More than 1,500 active and reserve forces from the Army, Air Force, Navy, and Marines, as well as AFP Special Operations Command and AFP Cyber Group, will be participating in the exercise.

Other government agencies such as the Palawan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office and the Philippine Coast Guard will also participate.

Among the assets to be used are the Philippine Army’s new C-206 aircraft and armored vehicles; Philippine Navy’s patrol ship, landing dock, naval helicopters, and fixed wing aircraft; Philippine Air Force’s FA-50PH, A29B Super Tucano and C-130 aircraft; and Philippine Marines’ Amphibious Assault Vehicles. Public Affairs Office AFP