President Rodrigo Duterte vowed on Wednesday to impose "severe restriction" to government employees, particularly directors, beginning February to ensure they perform their duties.

Duterte made the statement during his trip to Tacloban City where he led the inauguration of New Hope Village for those displaced by super typhoon Yolanda in 2013.

In the speech, Duterte ordered concerned officials to make sure all the displaced families are relocated to the resettlement houses by March.

In jest, Duterte said if people are not in New Hope Village by then, he would make crosses, which these officials would carry around the village.

In the website of the National Economic and Development Authority, the National Housing Authority reported as of fourth quarter of 2016, out of the target 205,128 housing units to be built for displaced families, 32,919 were completed; 108,875 were still ongoing; and 63,334 were not yet started.

"By the end of, maybe February, God willing we are still alive, I will impose sever restriction on government," he said, stressing government employees should not be indolent.

He specifically cited the directors whom he said usually go to the malls and would not go back to office anymore, making people to wait for days for their signatures on transactions.

"It is now your duty to expedite because I will only give you, directors, 15 days to do it," he said.

He said if the government employees fail to complete the the eight-hour work a day, it is "shortchanging the government."

"It's swindling. You're swindling the government. It's punishable by the Revised Penal Code, other deceits," Duterte said.

But since criminal prosecution usually takes longer, he said he would make sure that they would be charged administratively for simple or serious neglect of duty.

"I'll suspend you. You can go to court. I'll be happy to go to court," he added. Celerina Monte/DMS