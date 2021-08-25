Lower cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were sharply lower than Monday's record but deaths rose to 303, the Department of Health (DOH) said Tuesday.

The DOH said there were 12,067 new cases from Monday's 18, 332 which resulted in total cases of 1,869,691. Active cases were 127, 703 out of which 95.5 percent are mild, 1.7 percent asymptomatic and 1.2 percent severe.

There were 14, 565 persons who got well from COVID-19, putting total recoveries at 1, 709, 724.

ICU and ward beds utilization reached 74 percent and 72 percent in the National Capital Region. Nationwide, ICU bed use is 73 percent and 67 percent for ward beds. DMS