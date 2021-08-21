By Robina Asido

President Rodrigo Duterte approved on Thursday the recommendation of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) to place the National Capital Region (NCR) and Laguna under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) starting Saturday.

Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque said NCR and Laguna will be under MECQ from August 21 until August 31. NCR and Laguna is under ECQ until August 20.

Bataan, which is under ECQ until Aug. 22, will also be placed under MECQ beginning August 23 until August 31.

"These latest classifications are without prejudice to the strict implementation of granular lockdowns," he said.

NCR is still under ECQ until August 20.

"In addition, local government units of the aforementioned areas are directed to improve their vaccination rates, Prevent-Detect-Isolate-Treat-Reintegrate (PDITR) strategies, and observance and compliance to Minimum Public Health Standards," he added.

Roque said under the MECQ, "indoor and al-fresco dine-in services, and personal care services including beauty salons, beauty parlors, barbershops and nail spas shall (still) not be allowed in the NCR, Laguna and Bataan."

"Also, religious gatherings shall remain virtual in the NCR, Bataan and Laguna," he said.

"These protocols shall be observed in the aforesaid areas under the inclusive dates they are under MECQ," he added. DMS