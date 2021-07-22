By Ella Dionisio

Senate President Tito Sotto on Wednesday said he and Senator Panfilo Lacson Jr will run for next year’s national election.

In a radio interview, Sotto said Lacson will seek the presidency while he will run for vice president. They will run under the Nationalist People's Coalition.

This is the second time Lacson, 73, will run for the presidency. Lacson, a former Philippine National Police chief, lost in 20o4.

Sotto said their tandem will officially be announced on August 4.

“We will have a meeting with our party on (July) 28. It's a national consensus meeting… That’s why our official announcement will be on August 4,” Sotto said.

“Definitely, I will definitely be nominated by the Nationalist People's Coalition. Now the Reporma Party... but I am consulting with my colleagues, our party mates, and we will know what will be their consensus,” he said.

Sotto said some party groups are pushing for Lacson to run for presidency.

He said they will not be against the administration’s good programs.

Sotto said he doesn’t mind who the other candidates are, They will just present his programs.

He also said the party will have a senatorial line-up.

“Before we give the names, we want to talk to them first so that they will not be shocked. We don’t want to announce then they will say they don’t want (to join us),” Sotto said.

Sotto said their election funds will come from their supporters.

“We don’t have millions just like other candidates. But then again, it is up to the people,” he said. DMS