The reproduction number in Metro Manila decreased to 0.93 showing a downward trend in COVID-19 cases, according to OCTA Research Group on Sunday.

"The reproduction number in the NCR decreased to 0.93 for the week of April 18 to 24," OCTA said in its latest report. It was 0.99 on Wednesday, a previous OCTA report said.

OCTA said the average number of new COVID-19 cases reported per day in the National Capital Region was 3, 841 over the past week, down 20 percent.

"The current average is also 30 percent lower than the average 5, 552 during the peak of the surge three weeks ago," it said.

OCTA said its graph showed new COVID-19 cases in the NCR are going down.

It added the downward trend is a result of the reduction in cases in all 17 local government units in the NCR in the past week.

Having the highest reduction in new cases in the past week are Manila and at Parañaque both -33 percent; Malabon -27 percent; Makati -23 percent; and Marikina -21 percent.

OCTA said solid downward trends, or those with at least two consecutive weeks of negative growth rate, were also seen in Pasay, Manila, Navotas, Muntinlupa, and Caloocan.

It said the positivity rate in the region over the past week was 19 percent, from an average of 26, 120 tests per day.

"Three weeks ago, the positivity rate was as high as 25 percent," it said.

Outside NCR, OCTA has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases in Batangas and Angeles City, Pampanga.

It said cases in Angeles City per day increase to 31 percent while cases in Batangas increase to 24 percent.

Both provinces have recorded more than 300 COVID-19 daily new cases.

OCTA said hospital bed occupancy and ICU bed occupancy also decreased to 60 percent and 71 percent, respectively.

As of 4pm, the Department of Health (DOH) has recorded a total of 997,523 COVID-19 cases with 16,783 fatalities and 903,665 recoveries. Ella Dionisio/DMS