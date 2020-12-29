Interior Secretary Eduardo Año on Monday said Metro Manila mayors have issued a resolution banning the use of firecrackers for New Year’s Eve celebration.

In a radio interview, Año said the use of prohibited fireworks is banned within the authority of the local chief executives.

“We need to follow not only for our safety… but also to prevent mass gathering,” he said.

Año said there are many ways of celebrating the New Year safely.

He added the government is implementing the Executive Order 28 signed by President Rodrigo Duterte that only allows community display fireworks.

“There is also a designated area for community display fireworks assigned by the local government unit (LGU) and it should have the permit from Firearms and Explosives Office (FEO),” he said.

Año said people can still buy sparklers or lusis and use it outside their residence.

As of Monday, the Department of Health (DOH) reported 12 cases of firework related injury since December 21. Ella Dionisio/DMS