President Rodrigo Duterte extended the travel ban for flights from the United Kingdom for two more weeks.

Duterte made this announcement during Saturday night's televised meeting between the government and infectious disease experts.

The current ban will last December 31.

Duterte made the decision following reports that a new coronavirus strain has surfaced in other countries.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said five cases of the new coronavirus variant were found in Japan, four in Australia , two in Hong Kong, and one in Singapore. DMS