The Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday recorded over 3,000 new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases while over 20,000 patients have reportedly recovered from the deadly disease.

Based on the latest Case Bulletin, the DOH said 3,311 new COVID-19 cases were recorded, bringing the total to 286,743.

Of the new cases reported, majority still came from the National Capital Region (NCR) with 1,435, followed by Negros Occidental with 261, Laguna with 231, Rizal with 204, and Cavite with 174.

The Health department said the total recoveries has reached to 229,865 after 20,021 patients recovered.

Some 55 new deaths were recorded and majority of them came from NCR with 29.

The total number of fatalities in the country due to COVID-19 is now at 4,984.

DOH said 29 duplicates were removed from the total case count.

“Of these, 14 recovered cases and one death have been removed. However, one case was reactivated after further validation,” it said.

It added that 28 cases previously tagged as recovered were reclassified to 25 deaths and three active cases after validation. Ella Dionisio/DMS