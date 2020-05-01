Senior citizens or those 60 years old and above are allowed in certain circumstances to go out of their homes during the enforcement of the quarantine measures, Malacanang said on Thursday.

This was after the senior citizens raised complaints on the earlier decision of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases that their sector, along with those below 21 years old and belonging to other vulnerable groups, would not be allowed to leave their houses during the enhanced and general community quarantine in the country.

In a virtual press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that President Rodrigo Duterte and most of the Cabinet members are also senior citizens.

"In ECQ, all the youth below 21 years old and all elderly beyond 60 years old, those with immunodeficiency, those with comorbidities and other health risks, the pregnant women, including those individuals living with them in one house need to stay in their respective homes," he said.

"Except, number one, indispensable under the circumstance for obtaining essential goods and services or when they are allowed to work in permitted industries and offices," Roque said.

"So, lolo/lola, you are not completely imprisoned (to your homes)...you can only go out to avail of essential goods and services or to work in the allowed industries," he added.

Similar guidelines are allowed in areas under GCQ.

Meanwhile, the IATF has included Bacolod City under the ECQ until May 15 following a petition by its local government unit.

Aside from Bacolod, those under ECQ until May 15 due to high number of coronavirus cases are Metro Manila; Region III or Central Luzon, except Aurora province; Region IV-A or Calabarzon; Pangasinan; Benguet; Iloilo; Cebu; and Davao City. Also covered by the ECQ are the provinces, highly-urbanized cities, independent component cities, component cities, and municipalities situated in the above mentioned geographic areas. Celerina Monte/DMS