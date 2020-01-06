President Rodrigo Duterte convened on Sunday security officials to discuss contingency measures amid the growing tension in the Middle East.

Malacañang issued photo releases showing Duterte meeting the defense and military officers led by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana at the Palace.

During the meeting, the President discussed security matters, including the country's contingency measures to ensure the safety of thousands of Filipinos in the Middle East as tension between the United States and Iran increases, the Palace said.

Duterte also ordered concerned government agencies to prepare for any eventuality and possible impact on the country of the problem abroad.

US President Donald Trump had ordered an airstrike that killed last Friday top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani at Baghdad's international airport in Iraq.

The Iranian government condemned the attack as it vowed revenge against the US. Celerina Monte/DMS