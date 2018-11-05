Death toll from the buried Department of Public Works and Highways' building in Natonin, Mountain Province due to the landslide caused by Typhoon "Rosita" has increased to 17, an official said on Sunday.

Natonin Mayor Mateo Chiyawan, in a television interview, said rescuers were able to retrieve one body within the vicinity of ground zero.

"Related to that, those retrieved cadavers have reached to 17 now," Chiyawan said.

He said the number of missing persons was now down to 13.

The local chief executive said that more rescuers are expected to help in the retrieval operations which were extended for two or more days. Ella Dionisio/DMS