A barangay councilor in Lipa City Batangas was killed in a shooting incident Saturday evening.

The Batangas provincial police office said the victim was Romel Luancing of Barangay Antipolo Del Sur.

An initial report said around 6:35 pm, two unidentified suspects onboard a motorcycle shot Luancing, who was talking to a former barangay councilor along the roadside of Purok 6A, Brgy. Antipolo Del Sur, several times.

Suspects fled towards Padre Garcia town.

Luancing suffered several gunshot wounds and was rushed to NL Villa hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, former vice mayor of Sto. Tomas town in Batangas was injured after he was shot.

Report said the incident happened around 7:25 pm in Barangay Poblacion 2.

Authorities said the victim identified as Ferdinand Ramos was on his way home when an unidentified suspect shot him on his left face and then fled.

Ramos was brought to Saint Cabrini Hospital.

Authorities are enforcing tighter security at all entry and exit points in the province for the arrest of the suspects. Ella Dionisio/DMS