The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Sunday said they will temporarily provide Senator Antonio Trillanes III with two police security.

"The chief of PNP, Police Director General Oscar Albayalde, has directed the PSPG (Police Security and Protection Group) to temporarily provide Sen. Trillanes with two police security personnel pending the outcome of this comprehensive review," PNP spokesperson Benigno Durana Jr. said in a statement.

According to Durana, the comprehensive review is part of PNP's proactive measures to ensure police personnel will not be, wittingly or unwittingly, used by their VIPs for economic or political reasons.

"The PNP is conducting a comprehensive reviews of all security personnel its Police Security and Protection Group provides to all qualified VIPs including elected and appointed officials as well as private individuals," he said.

Durana added that the move is PNP's effort to maximize use of available human resources primarily to perform their core police functions but also with due consideration to the specific security needs of key officials and private individuals.

Meanwhile, the Armed Forces of the Philippines said the senator's security escorts were temporarily recalled to report to the headquarters for accounting because their tour of duty has lapsed.

"His security detail will be restored upon approval of such request. The same policy applies to everybody falling on the same situation as the good senator," AFP spokesperson Col. Edgard Arevalo said.

On his part, Trillanes clarified he is not complaining about the pullout of his government security.

"Just to be clear, I never complained about the pullout of my gov't security detail. I can always adjust to the situation. It was merely raised as a public concern in social media and I was asked by the media to confirm the matter,' he said in a statement.

He added that his letters of reconsideration sent to PNP and AFP are pending.

Last Saturday, Albayalde said President Rodrigo Duterte did not order the recall of police escorts for Trillanes.

The PNP chief explained that all detailed orders to police personnel of the VIPs and other elected officials have expired and that includes Trillanes' security. Ella Dionisio/DMS