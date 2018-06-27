The Philippine Air Force (PAF) has received its two NC212i light lift fixed-wing aircraft from PT Dirgantara Indonesia in a turnover and blessing ceremony in Pampanga on Tuesday.

Maj. Aristides Galang, PAF spokesman, said the ceremony that was led by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana was also attended by other military officials including AFP Chief of Staff General Carlito Galvez, was held at the Haribon Hangar, Air Force City, Clark Air Base in Pampanga.

In his speech, Lorenzana emphasized the importance of this acquisition

“The turnover of these two light lift fixed-wing aircraft signify the modernization of the Armed Forces of the Philippines to a level where it can more effectively and fully perform its constitutional mandate to uphold the sovereignty and preserve the patrimony of our country,” he said.

“These aircraft in front of us will offer our military, the Air Force in particular, a long list of contributions in the areas of internal security operations, territorial defense, and national development,” Lorenzana added.

“These will develop the military’s capacity in securing our national sovereignty and territory, in fulfilling its mandate of protecting the Filipino people from both man-made and natural threats and calamities, in enhancing its capability to fulfill the country’s international commitments, among others,” he noted.

Lorenzana expressed his gratitude to the Indonesian government for its concern in the country's security.

“We are thankful to the Indonesian government through their very distinguished Ambassador Lumintang, for their enduring concern in our security and welfare,” he said.

“The emerging security challenges in our region have made it all the more necessary for neighboring countries and allies like us to collaborate further and combine together our potentials and resources in facing these security challenges. It is my sincere hope that our nations will remain great friends today and in the years ahead of us,” he added.

Galang said the NC212i aircraft can be used to produce artificial rain and conduct maritime patrol operation.

He said the aircraft can also be used for passenger and troop transport, cargo/logistics transport, anti-smuggling control, immigration control, search and rescue, paratroop dropping and medical evacuation.

“Compared to the previous NC212i, the new model has the capacity of carrying 28 passengers with a digital avionic and next generation autopilot. It features a ramp access, next generation navigation and communication system, as well as, cheaper operational cost. Moreover, the aircraft is capable of taking-off and landing on unpaved runways,” he said.

“This multi-purpose plane is he first Indonesian aircraft ordered by the Philippines and is the latest generation of the NC212. The aNC212i is fully made by PTDI, which is also means that the latter is the only company that produces this aircraft,” he added.

The process of producing this aircraft is done in Bandung because the Indonesian airplane manufacturer’s partner, the Airbus defense and Space, has handed over all the production facilities to PTDI, which was initially located in Spain,” said Galang. Robina Asido/DMS