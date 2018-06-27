President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the Philippine National Police to "arrest" the minors who have been loitering on the streets.

"Below 18, you arrest the teenagers there around loitering because we have to protect our children," Duterte said in a speech in Cagayan de Oro City on Monday.

But he clarified that his order to arrest the minors aims to protect them from dangers, such as the menace of illegal drugs.

"They are not being arrested for any crime. It’s for their own good that they are arrested...we can take custody of the minors to protect them under the principle of parens patriae. The father of the nation," he said.

Duterte said the Department of Social Welfare and Development and the barangays will take custody of the arrested minors.

"We are removing the minors, take them into custody, call the DSWD, also the barangay, you take care," he said.

Duterte has ordered a crackdown against tambays.

The order has been criticized by different quarters, including senators and human rights groups. Celerina Monte/DMS