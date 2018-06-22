Malacanang denied on Thursday that rounding up of "tambays" by police was anti-poor.

In a television interview, asked if the campaign against "tambays" was anti-poor, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said, "I don't think it's anti-poor."

He justified that President Rodrigo Duterte's order against "tambays" was a legitimate exercise of his powers "to prevent crimes."

"Our objective is to serve the bigger community because with less crimes, we have safer communities," he added.

Roque said those who were apprehended were those who violated the laws and other local ordinances, such as smoking or drinking alcohol on the streets

In a press briefing later, Roque expressed belief the Philippine National Police (PNP) has not arrested over 7,000 "tambays" or those loitering on the streets, particularly at night.

"I dispute if 7,000 people were actually arrested. We don’t have the space for that, given that we have overcrowding of jail facilities," he said.

According to the PNP report, in Metro Manila alone, over 7,000 people have been collared for allegedly violating ordinances.

Most of those who were rounded up came from slum areas in Metro Manila.

He said those over 7,000 individuals were not arrested in the real sense or which would result to the filing of actual complaints.

In a speech in Iloilo on Wednesday, President Rodrigo Duterte also said there were "no arrests" made by the police.

"I just don't want you using the streets to loiter," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS