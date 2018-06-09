Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Oscar Albayalde defends the appointment of two police officials who were relieved from their posts following the death of a student during the anti- illegal drug operation in Caloocan City last year.

Amid the criticism on their appointment, Albayalde defended Chief Supt. Roberto Fajardo who is now the new head of the Highway Patrol Group (HPG) and Senior Supt. Chito Bersaluna, the new chief of the Bulacan Provincial Police.

“What is the problem with Gen. Fajardo during that time that he was the Northern Police District (chief). It was just an administrative relief,” he said.

“He was not charged and we see that this man is working… I don't think that they have a point to contradict his appointment,” he added.

Albayalde said even Bersaluna, then Caloocan City Police chief, as also relieved following the death of the student, but was not charge after the investigation.

“How can we say that they are tainted? During the investigation even the chief of police was not charged," he said.

“Remember (it’s) no less than the Public Attorney’s Office who investigated it and they (don't) see the participation of the chief of police. So I don’t think it’s fair to crush a person who is working hard and were able to deliver,” he added.

It can be recalled that Fajardo and Bersaluna were previously relieved from their post as the NPD head and Caloocan City Police chief to pave way for an impartial investigation on the killing of Kian Loyd Delos Santos, 17, a Grade 11 student who died during the anti-illegal drugs operation in Caloocan City. Robina Asido/DMS