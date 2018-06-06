A low pressure area in the eastern part of Mindanao has developed into a tropical depression, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration ( Pagasa) said on Tuesday.

The state weather forecasting agency named the weather disturbance as Domeng.

In its 5pm press briefing, PAGASA said Domeng was last spotted at 690km east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar.

It has maximum sustained winds of 45 kph, gusts up to 60 kph and forecast to move north-northwest at 14 kph.

PAGASA said it is not expected to make a landfall but is expected to intensify into a severe tropical storm.

Domeng is expected to trigger the southwesterly winds which will bring moderate to heavy rains over the western section of Visayas and Luzon, including Metro Manila, this weekend.

The weather bureau said this may cause flashfloods and landslides.

Domeng is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, the other low pressure area being monitored inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility is expected to dissipate within 24 hours.

Domeng is the fourth weather disturbance to enter the Philippines for this year. Pagasa said they are expecting one to two cyclones in June. Ella Dionisio/DMS