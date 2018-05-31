President Rodrigo Duterte said on Wednesday he is declaring the entire Boracay island in Aklan under land reform.

"May I announce before I leave that I'm declaring land reform, the entire island of Boracay...the entire island will be declared as a land reform area," Duterte said in a speech during the destruction of smuggled vehicles in Manila port.

A land covered by land reform could be distributed to farmers who are landless.

As to Boracay area where there are commercial establishments, Duterte said it would be up to Congress to pass a law.

"I would just suggest that if you really want to maintain the commercial quality of that place, maybe you can cut a strip," he said.

He said currently Boracay is still classified as forestal and agriculture area.

Duterte has ordered the closure of Boracay for six months starting April 26 in order to rehabilitate the famous tourist destination, which he likened to a "cesspool."

Task Force Boracay pegged the budgetary requirement to rehabilitate the island at P1.36 billion. Celerina Monte/DMS