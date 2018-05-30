A week before opening of classes, government troops recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) in front of a school in Sultan Kudarat.

Capt. Arvin Encinas, public affairs office chief of the 6th Infantry Division, said a bomb attack was pre-empted after an IED placed in a black bag was recovered by the troops of Joint Task Force Talakudong in Tacurong City last Sunday.

The education department was to start its yearly Brigada Eskwela on Monday where schools will be readied before opening of classes.

“Civilian informant said that a certain Yasser Saligan of Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) under Commander Sukarno Sapal alias Diok under Bungos faction will conduct IED attracts targeting Sultan Kudarat province,” he said.

Encinas said the improvised bomb was recovered in front of Gri?o Elementary School along the National Highway at around 3:00 pm.

“The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) of the Army and Philippine National Police (PNP) conducted safety procedure to secure the suspected IED,” he said.

Encinas said the improvised bomb was made of unexploded ordnance from 105mm ammunition.

“The new 6th Infantry Division Commander, Brig. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, who assumed command last May 26, was thankful after a concerned civilian tipster reported a bombing attempt just in time before the Department of Education’s Brigada Eskwela will kick off,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS