A destroyer ship of Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) is set to arrive in the country on Friday morning.

Capt. Lued Lincuna, Philippine Navy spokesman, said Japanese Ship (JS) Setogiri (DD-156), an Asagiri-class destroyer ship, is scheduled to arrive at Pier 15 in South Harbor, Manila at around 7:30 am.

“The Philippine Navy will render customary welcome ceremony upon arrival of the vessel to be followed by a port briefing on security and health aboard the JS Setogiri,” he said.

Lincuna said the Japanese destroyer with one helicopter onboard will be in Manila for two days of goodwill visit that will run from May 25 to 26.

He said, “there's nothing unusual for their (JMSDF ship) frequent visit to our country.”

“This is a regular port visit and we welcome navies that plan to visit us,” he said.

“This is very significant because it will enhance our bilateral relationship with them (Japan) through naval diplomacy. It will further contribute to promoting peace, security, and stability in our maritime region,” he added.

Composed of approximately 220 officers and crew, the Japanese contingent will be headed by Captain Susumi Moriyama, Commander of Escort Division Seven and Commander Tokeshi Tonegawa, Commanding Officer of JS Setogiri.

JS Setogiri is the fourth JMSDF ship that will visit the country this year.

JS Amagiri arrived in the country last February, then JS Akizuki on April 13, and followed by JS Osumi on April 26. Robina Asido/DMS