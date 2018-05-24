The government authorities arrested a suspected member of Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) in a law enforcement operation in Zamboanga City on Wednesday morning.

Police Chief Insp. Helen Galvez, Police Regional Office 9 public affairs office chief, identified the apprehended ASG member as Amin Aklam alias Amin.

Galvez said the joint elements of police and military were conducting law enforcement operation when they nabbed the suspected terrorist in Barangay Buenavista, Zamboanga City at around 3am.

Aklam was arrested by virtue of a warrant of arrest for kidnapping, frustrated murder, and murder issued by Judge Betlee-Ian Baraquias branch, 39th Judicial Region in Jolo, Sulu.

“Arrested person is presently under the custody of Regional Intelligence Unit 9 (RIU9) for proper disposition,” she said. Robina Asido/DMS